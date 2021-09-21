A primary school has been left “devastated” after a 28-year-old teacher was named as a murder victim found in a London park.

Sabina Nessa has been remembered as “absolutely dedicated to her pupils” by the headteacher of Rushey Green Primary School where she worked.

The 28-year-old’s body was discovered in Cator Park in southeast London on Saturday.

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He has been released under further investigation.

Lisa Williams, the headteacher of Rushey Green Primary School in Lewisham, said the school was “devastated by Sabina‘s tragic death”.

“She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils,” she said. “She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.”

Ms Williams said the school would be providing specialist support to those who need it.

Ms Nessa, from Kidbrooke in southeast London, was found dead near a community centre on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called at around 5.20pm to reports of a body in Cator Park off Kidbrooke Park Road in the London Borough of Greenwich.

Police said initial enquiries suggest the attack happened at around 20.30pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity said the park was “likely being used by many people from dog walkers to joggers” at the time.

“Sabina was found near the OneSpace community centre which we know is a facility used by lots of people,” Mr Garrity from the Specialist Crime Command said.

He added: “We would ask anyone who was in or around the area and who may have any information to come forward.

“Did you see someone loitering or acting suspiciously? Or, did you see someone leaving the area in a hurry, perhaps running away? If you have any information, it is vital you tell us.”

He said police were “working around the clock to deliver justice for the family of this young woman”.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, who responsible for local policing in Greenwich, called it a “shocking incident”.

He said: “Over the next few days, they can expect to see extra high-visibility patrols both in and around the crime scene as well as other open spaces across the boroughs of Lewisham and Greenwich.”

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday was inconclusive.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or any witnesses have been asked to call police on 101 and give the reference 5747/18. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by Press Association