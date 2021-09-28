A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering teacher Sabina Nessa.

Delivery driver Koci Selamaj intends to plead not guilty to killing the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, southeast London, his lawyer told Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms on Monday morning.

He was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

After being asked for an indication of plea by district judge Dennis Brennan, Mr Selamaj’s solicitor Aidan Harvey said his client planned to plead not guilty.

He was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend on 17 September. Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

Mr Selamaj was arrested in Eastbourne, East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday.

On Friday, hundreds attended a vigil in Kidbrooke where Nessa’s sister Jebina Yasmin Islam told those in attendance she had “lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early”.

She said her family’s world had been “shattered”, adding: “We are simply lost for words.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to the 28-year-old via social media post.