Sabina Nessa murder accused due to enter plea in court
Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne.
A garage worker accused of murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa is expected to enter his plea later.
Koci Selamaj 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out a pre-meditated and predatory attack.
It is claimed he struck 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east, London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.
The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with grass near a community centre in the park.
It is believed that Ms Nessa’s attacker was a complete stranger to her.
Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.
On Thursday, Selamaj, an Albanian national, will appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing.
The defendant, who is in custody, will appear before senior judge, Mr Justice Wall.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.