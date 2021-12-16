Sabina Nessa murder accused due to enter plea in court

Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne.

Emily Pennink
Thursday 16 December 2021 02:45
(PA Wire)

A garage worker accused of murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa is expected to enter his plea later.

Koci Selamaj 36, allegedly travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out a pre-meditated and predatory attack.

It is claimed he struck 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east, London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with grass near a community centre in the park.

It is believed that Ms Nessa’s attacker was a complete stranger to her.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.

On Thursday, Selamaj, an Albanian national, will appear at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing.

The defendant, who is in custody, will appear before senior judge, Mr Justice Wall.

