A “predatory" garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj pleaded guilty to the killing at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon.

The 36-year-old murdered the 28-year-old primary school teacher on 17 September last year, after driving from Eastbourne on the south coast to London to carry out the pre-meditated attack.

After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, whom he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, south-east London. Her body, which was covered by grass, was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.

The Albanian national allegedly struck her with a traffic cone, before strangling her in what is believed to have been a sexually-motivated attack.

At an earlier hearing, Alison Morgan QC, who led the prosecution, described the assault as “a premediated and predatory attack on a stranger”, which was carried out with “extreme violence”.

Selamaj was arrested at his home in Eastbourne on 26 September after being identified as the man who was captured on CCTV attacking Ms Nessa.

The primary school teacher’s murder increased concerns for the safety of women and girls in the UK, as did the murders of Sarah Everard and sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman.

Ms Nessa‘s family have previously paid tribute to her as a “joyful, happy, dedicated person that loved teaching and contributing to the community that she loved dearly”.

They added: “No family should ever have to go through this. We need our leaders to step up, and we need our communities to step up.

“We need our country to step up and stand with us and say no more violence against women.

