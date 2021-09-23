Schoolteacher Sabina Nessa was walking to meet a friend at a local pub when she was murdered, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers believe the 28-year-old was walking from her home address on Astell Road, southeast London shortly before 8.30pm on 17 September, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village.

Ms Nessa did not arrive at the pub and officers believe she was murdered as she made her way through the park.

The Depot bar is just over five-minute walk from Ms Nessa’s home address.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said the ongoing police investigation is making “good progress” as specialist officers and staff remain at the scene in Kidbrooke to continue enquiries.

“Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible,” Detective Inspector Garrity said.

Officers continue to appeal for more information linked to the murder of Ms Nessa.

The schoolteacher’s body was found close to the OneSpace community centre within Cator Park around 5.30pm on Saturday, 18 September.

Ms Nessa’s family have been left “devastated” by her death, Zubel Ahmed, Ms Nessa’s cousin said.

A post-mortem examination carried out as at Greenwich Mortuary on Monday, 20 September was inconclusive.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.