Sabina Nessa: Koci Selamaj accepts responsibility for killing – but denies murder

Suspect Koci Selamaj appeared in the Old Bailey this morning

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 16 December 2021 12:04
<p>Sabina Nessa </p>

Sabina Nessa

(PA Wire)

A man accused of murdering 28-year-old schoolteacher Sabina Nessa has accepted responsibility for her killing.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out what the prosecution alleges was a “pre-meditated and predatory” attack.

Selamaj, an Albanian national, appeared at the Old Bailey today for a plea and directions hearing where he entered a formal not guilty plea to murder.

However it was indicated on his behalf that he accepted responsibility for killing Ms Nessa.

It is claimed he struck Ms Nessa with a 2ft long weapon as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east, London, on her way to meet a friend on 17 September.

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with grass near a community centre in the park.

It is believed that Ms Nessa's attacker was a complete stranger to her.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.

Members of Ms Nessa’s family sat in court a few metres from the defendant in the dock who was assisted by an Albanian interpreter.

Bearded Selamaj, who wore a facemask and grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his identity and entered.

Senior judge, Mr Justice Wall, set a further hearing on 25 February next year. He set a trial of up to five weeks from 7 June next year.

Ms Nessa’s death sparked calls for more government action to tackle violence against women and girls. A vigil for the schoolteacher was attended by hundreds as her family paid tribute.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Sabina Nessa’s sister told the crowd: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it - our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in