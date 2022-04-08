Koci Selamaj: ‘Evil coward’ who killed primary school teacher was domestic abuser who throttled wife
Police and victim’s family ‘frustrated’ by refusal to answer questions about Sabina Nessa’s murder, reports Lizzie Dearden
The “evil coward” who murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was a domestic abuser who previously throttled his wife.
Koci Selamaj, 36, had no previous convictions or “interaction with the police” of any kind, detectives said.
But following the murder in September last year, his estranged wife disclosed to investigators that she had been the victim of abuse and fled their home in fear for her life.