Police have launched an appeal for information following the murder of 28-year-old school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Ms Nessa’s death left staff and pupils at her school “devastated” after her body was discovered near a community centre in south east London.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is treating her death as a murder and has launched an appeal urging witnesses to come forward.

What happened?

Police were called just after 5.30pm on Saturday, 18 September, after a body was found in Cator Park near OneSpace community centre on Kidbrooke Park Road in south east London.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder but was later released pending further investigation.

On Monday, 20 September, police formally identified the body as 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. A post-mortem examination carried out at Greenwich Mortuary was “inconclusive.”

The Metropolitan Police revealed on Tuesday that Sabina Nessa’s body wasn’t found until hours after her death.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said there was a “short delay” in finding her body because it was “not in the main walkway” of the park.

“A member of the public found the body the morning after the attack,” he said.

He added: “It wasn’t on the main walkway in the park, so that was the reason for the small delay in Sabina being found.”

Officers believe the attack happened around 8.30pm on Friday, 17 September at a time where the park “was likely being used by many people.”

Who was Sabina Nessa?

Sabina Nessa was a 28-year-old Year One teacher at Rushney Green Primary School in Catford where she worked for over a year.

The headteacher of her primary school described her as a “brilliant teacher.”

“We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death,” headteacher Lisa Williams.

She added: “She was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils. She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give.”

Ms Nessa lived in Lewisham and her father, who worked as a chef in an Indian restaurant, was described as a “broken man,” following the news, Evening Standard reported.

What happens next?

Police have launched fresh appeals for information following Ms Nessa’s murder and a police presence remains in place across open spaces in Lewisham and Greenwich.

Detectives are requesting anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the park on the evening of Friday, 17 September to come forward.

Police said they are working “very closely” with local authorities and communities to keep people safe while investigations continue.

A vigil has been organised in the Kidbrooke community in memory of Ms Nessa on Friday 24, September while St James’ Church Kidbrooke will open its doors on Friday to offer prayer to those affected by the tragic incident.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are being asked to call police on 101, reference 5747/18. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.