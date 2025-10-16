Former Premier League footballer fined over XL bully attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Former West Ham footballer Said Benrahma has been fined more than £12,000 after his dogs escaped from his home and attacked a golden retriever in the street.

The 30-year-old, who spent four seasons at the Hammers, admitted to two counts of owning dangerously out-of-control dogs when he lived in Hornchurch, east London, in 2023.

The dogs, which the court was told are both XL bullies, chased and attacked a golden retriever called Bailey, which had needed vet treatment.

The dog’s owner, Luke Rehbin, suffered grazes to his arms and legs after grappling with Benrahma’s dogs on the ground, Willesden Magistrates’ Court heard.

Benrahma said the dogs escaped from a side gate, which had been left open by someone working for him at the time.

He appeared at court on Thursday by video link from a car in Saudi Arabia, where he now plays for Saudi Pro League side Neom.

The Algeria winger joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020 and registered 24 goals in 155 games for the club.

District Judge Matt Jabbitt said the incident must have been “very distressing” for the golden retriever’s owner, and fined Benrahma £5,000 for each of the attacks, ordered him to pay £2,500 compensation to Mr Rehbin plus £495 kennel costs.