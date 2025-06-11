Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford
One person has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and a police vehicle has been damaged
Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.
It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged
The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”
A witness told Manchester Evening News that around 50-60 teenagers and young people are “hanging round” at the scene. They said several bricks and stones are strewn across the road and described the scene as “pretty intense”.
They added: "There is a Fiat 500 which has been completely smashed in. It's windows have been stoved in.
"The police are here, but they're circling around at the moment. At a rough guess I'd say there are about 50-60 people hanging about, but a lot of residents are also coming out."
Videos on social media show a car performing a handbrake turn in the street while seemingly being pursued by anotehr car, while groups of youths wearing hoods and masks can also be seen in the road.
