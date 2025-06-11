Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.

It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged

The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”

A witness told Manchester Evening News that around 50-60 teenagers and young people are “hanging round” at the scene. They said several bricks and stones are strewn across the road and described the scene as “pretty intense”.

They added: "There is a Fiat 500 which has been completely smashed in. It's windows have been stoved in.

"The police are here, but they're circling around at the moment. At a rough guess I'd say there are about 50-60 people hanging about, but a lot of residents are also coming out."

Videos on social media show a car performing a handbrake turn in the street while seemingly being pursued by anotehr car, while groups of youths wearing hoods and masks can also be seen in the road.

More follows...