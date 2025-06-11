Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police deployed to tackle ‘dozens of youths causing serious disorder’ in Salford

One person has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and a police vehicle has been damaged

Holly Evans
Wednesday 11 June 2025 16:42 BST
Disorder among a large group of youths has broken out on Lower Broughton Road in Salford
Disorder among a large group of youths has broken out on Lower Broughton Road in Salford (Google Maps )

Police are dealing with “serious disorder” reportedly involving dozens of youths in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police said it had put a dispersal order in place on Lower Broughton Road following disorder on Wednesday afternoon.

It said one person had been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and one police vehicle had been damaged

The force added in a statement: “Behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and we will respond accordingly.”

A witness told Manchester Evening News that around 50-60 teenagers and young people are “hanging round” at the scene. They said several bricks and stones are strewn across the road and described the scene as “pretty intense”.

They added: "There is a Fiat 500 which has been completely smashed in. It's windows have been stoved in.

"The police are here, but they're circling around at the moment. At a rough guess I'd say there are about 50-60 people hanging about, but a lot of residents are also coming out."

Videos on social media show a car performing a handbrake turn in the street while seemingly being pursued by anotehr car, while groups of youths wearing hoods and masks can also be seen in the road.

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in