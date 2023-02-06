Man jailed for nine years for killing 23-year-old in city centre attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a man who died after he was attacked in a city centre have spoken of their “devastation” as his killer was jailed for nine years.

Connor Pool, 25, of Winterbourne Gunner, Wiltshire, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Freddie Fontete-Jones.

Mr Fontete-Jones, 23, died after an assault in New Canal, Salisbury, on February 20 last year.

He was found unconscious and taken to hospital where he died two days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Childe, of Wiltshire Police, said: “As a result of Pool’s actions, Freddie sustained a traumatic brain injury from which he never recovered.

“Pool’s actions were both callous and reckless and have completely devastated Freddie’s family, many friends and local community and I know his loss will be felt for many years to come. Our thoughts remain with Freddie’s family today.

“Sadly, this case highlights just how devastating one punch can be.

“A split second decision to act in a violent way can destroy lives.”

The family of Mr Fontete-Jones said in a statement released through police: “Freddie was the best brother, the best son and simply the greatest friend anyone could have.

“It is so difficult to put into words just what an amazing person Freddie was and the impact he had on so many lives.

“We, as a family, share so many incredible memories of him and we will always be so proud of him and what he achieved.

“We are devastated beyond words that his life was cut short in the cruellest way imaginable.

“We would like to thank everybody who has provided support to us since his passing.

“We would like to thank the hospital NHS staff that attended to Freddie during his final hours.

“We would also like to thank the people of Salisbury for their kindness and generosity, as well as the police and investigation team for their support.”