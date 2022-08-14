Police investigating ‘online threat’ made to JK Rowling following Rushdie tweet

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police said they are investigating a report of an “online threat” made to JK Rowling after she tweeted her reaction to the stabbing of Sir Salman Rushdie.

The Harry Potter author, 57, shared screenshots of a message from a user who had written “don’t worry you are next” in response to her tweet about Sir Salman.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries.”

Ms Rowling had said she felt “very sick” after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would “be OK”.

After sharing screenshots of the threatening tweet, she said: “To all sending supportive messages: thank you police are involved (were already involved on other threats).” The same Twitter account also posted messages praising the man who attacked Sir Salman on stage in New York state.

The tweet to Ms Rowling, which came from an account in Pakistan, appeared to have been taken down by Sunday morning.

Ms Rowling is among the authors and notable faces who have voiced their disbelief after Sir Salman’s stabbing.

The Indian-born British author, 75, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

He is now off a ventilator and is speaking according to his agent.

On Friday, New York state police named the suspected attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, who was taken into custody following the incident.

The following day he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault at a court appearing.

Since the suspect was identified, people on social media have asked if the attack was in relation to Iran’s former leader Ayatollah Khomeini previously issuing a fatwa calling for his death.

Warner Bros Discovery, the entertainment company behind the film adaptions of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series, has condemned the online threats made against the author.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) spokesperson said the company “strongly condemns the threats made against JK Rowling”.

They added: “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena.

“Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York.

“The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”

Ms Rowling is one of several authors to have reacted following the attack on Mr Rushdie this week. Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and Nigella Lawson are also among those who expressed shock and sent messages of support to the Midnight’s Children author.

Mr Rushdie was the subject of a fatwa issued in 1989, which was prompted by the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses.

More follows...