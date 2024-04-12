Glamour model Sam Fox accused of assaulting wife in drunken row on BA flight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Page Three legend Sam Fox stopped a jet taking off from Heathrow when she was involved in a drunken bust-up on board with her wife, a court has heard.

The glamour model and popstar, 57, threatened a police officer when she was arrested and spent a night in a prison cell after the incident on the BA flight to Munich.

She appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Friday charged with being drunk on a plane and assaulting Norwegian Linda Olsen, 47, on 3 December last year.

Fox pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly behaviour but denied assault by beating.

Fox admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour and using threatning behaviour ( Getty Images )

The 57-year-old also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to police officer Ashley Smith.

She appeared at court dressed smartly, carrying a handbag and wearing a black blazer.

Sam and her now-wife Linda started dating in 2016, a year after the death of Fox‘s former partner Myra Stratton.

The Celebrity Big Brother star appeared on the court list as Samantha Olson Fox.

As a singer she is known for hits including Touch Me (I Want Your Body) and Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now in the 1980s.

She is due to stand trial on September 2.