Chelsea’s Sam Kerr appears in court for harassment case hearing

The Australia women’s national football team captain appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

Sam Hall
Tuesday 14 January 2025 16:13 GMT
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr (centre) outside Kingston Crown Court, south-west London (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr (centre) outside Kingston Crown Court, south-west London (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has appeared in court charged with alleged racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

The captain of the Australia women’s national football team attended a hearing, wearing a black coat and a white jumper, at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday.

Kerr, 31, is charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress under Section 4A of the Public Order Act during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 2023.

The all-time leading Australian international scorer pleaded not guilty at Kingston Crown Court in March last year.

Kerr’s trial is scheduled to take place on February 3.

