Ex-page three model Samantha Fox fined for threatening to knock out officer’s teeth

The former page three model Samantha Fox has been fined after threatening to knock out a police officer’s teeth while drunk during a brawl at Heathrow Airport last December.

The 58-year-old prevented the flight to Germany from taking off and spent an evening in a police cell after the incident, in December last year.

Julianna Belinfante, prosecuting, said flight staff were made aware that Fox was “having an argument and being rude towards the gate staff” at 7pm and was seen “walking and behaving strangely and was slurring her words, and staff could smell alcohol on her”.

Fox began “behaving in a confrontational manner” towards her wife, Linda Olsen, and when the former model began “rocking back and forth in her chair, headbutting the seat in front of her” the decision was made to return the plane to the gate, the court heard.

The police were called to remove the pop singer from the plane and one officer said it was “clear to him that she was drunk”.

Ms Belinfante said Fox was described by officers as “rude and argumentative” and became “verbally abusive” towards them as she was escorted out of the airport.

The Eighties icon had been due to stand trial at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court after reportedly assaulting her wife Linda Olsen on the flight, a charge which she had denied.

It is understood the case has been discontinued after changes to the evidence meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

She had previously pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behaviour, causing harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable during a court hearing in April.

Sentencing, district judge Tan Ikram handed down a fine and told Fox she had caused a “great inconvenience” for the airline and its passengers.

Alastair Smith, defending, said the “suggestion of a punch” was “never substantiated” and arose because “there was an air stewardess who thought she’d heard something which then got communicated as a physical act”.

In security footage shown to the court, Fox could be heard telling one officer “I know where you live” as she was being led to the cells, telling officers to “piss off” and threatening to “go on TV in two days and tell all about you”.

Samantha Fox had told the officer ‘I know where you live’ ( PA )

The court heard she told PC Ashley Smith that “I know where you live, I’ll knock your teeth out”, and called the officer “a ginger c***” a number of times.

In a witness statement, the officer of 10 years said: “The sustained level of abuse I was subjected to over a period well exceeding two hours was definitely the most long and most disgusting I have been subjected to.”

Fox walked towards the officer, who “pushed her back” and she continued “being abusive to the officer”, the court heard, including lunging at him with her arm and kicking her leg towards him.

“Ms Fox continued being abusive for some time, threatening to sue the officer,” Ms Belinfante said.

The court was told Ms Fox told the officer “I know where you live, where your kids live, get me a lawyer” and called him a “wanker” in a spree of “relentless and often vile” abuse that lasted until about 1.30am.

Alastair Smith, defending, said Fox had purchased two drinks at the airport to “calm her nerves” as she was “suffering from severe anxiety” at the time.

This included knee pain which had “flared up” after she had run to the flight’s gate, as well as the fact she was leaving her mother for the first time since taking an “extended caring role”, the court heard.

Mr Smith added: “She shouldn’t have taken any flights as she was not in a fit state to do so.

“She should have cancelled her commitments, but it is not in her character to do so.

“She felt stressed and panicked – and she accepts she felt restless in her seat and was upset,” he continued.

The flight – which was carrying 162 adults and four children – was delayed by 12 hours, until 7.30am the next day, with 42 passengers claiming compensation, the court heard.

Handing down a 12-month community order, including a £1,000 fine and up to 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days, Mr Ikram said: “In this case, the plane was still on the ground, but as a result of your behaviour the pilot – so that the aircraft would not be endangered – returned the aircraft to the stand.

“There, passengers disembarked and were unable to catch the flight that evening – (they) had to stay overnight and caught the first flight in the morning.

“There is a claim for compensation, but I note at this stage the great inconvenience that you caused all those passengers who were unable to catch that flight and that is separate from the financial loss that British Airways incurred as a result of your actions.”

He added that the fact she had directed her “abusive behaviour” at a police officer was an aggravating factor.

The judge also ordered Fox to pay £1,718.09, which British Airways said they had lost as a result of the incident, £100 to PC Smith, £85 in costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

The former glamour model rose to fame by appearing in the The Sun newspaper, becoming known as one of the most photographed British women of the 1980s.

She had also launched a successful singing career with the top 40 hit “Touch Me” and was nominated for a Brit Award in 1988.