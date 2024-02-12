For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died and a man has been arrested following an incident in Shetland at the weekend.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Sandness area of the mainland at about 4.55pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

Police Scotland have said it is not looking for anyone else involved in the disturbance.

Inquiries into the incident are being led by detectives from the force’s major investigation team.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and a visible police presence is likely to remain in the area for the coming days.

“While our work is ongoing, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare in Shetland and we understand that it will have had a significant impact on the local community.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or concerns to approach any of our officers.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart commented: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and I extend condolences to them.

“This is a terrible event that has shocked the close-knit Sandness community and indeed wider Shetland.

“I have spoken with the police and understand that they are not looking for anyone else and that inquiries are ongoing.

“My thoughts are also with Police Scotland and other emergency services personnel who attended the scene.”