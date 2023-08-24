For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 10-year-old girl found dead at her home in Woking was seen at school with cuts and bruises on her face months before she died, a neighbour has claimed.

Sara Sharif was found after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, who is now wanted for questioning alongside his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28.

Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on 9 August, with five children aged between one and 13.

Sara suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found dead at the property in Hammond Road, a post-mortem examination showed.

It has now been claimed that Sara, who was known to Surrey County Council, had been seen in school with injuries to her face and neck in April.

(Sara Sharif )

Her neighbour, identified only as Jessica by the BBC, said her daughter told her Sara had gone to school with the injuries, but claimed she had fallen off a bike when asked about them.

“Just before the Easter holidays she was in school and had cuts and bruises on her face and her neck,” Jessica told the BBC.

“My daughter had asked what had happened and she said she’d fallen off a bike and then kind of walked away. The next day the teacher announced she had left school and she was being home-schooled.”

Another neighbour told the broadcaster she never saw Sara “smile or laugh” and she seemed like a “quiet” and “reserved” child.

It comes as Surrey Police issued a renewed appeal for information to help the investigation after her father, 41, his partner and her uncle travelled to Pakistan a day before her body was discovered.

On Thursday, Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, of Surrey Police, said: “It is now two weeks since Sara’s body was found and the impact of her tragic death continues to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including our officers and staff.

Her father Urfan Sharif (left) and his partner Beinash Batool (right) are being sought by Surrey Police (PA)

“We would like to thank those people who have already come forward and reported information to us.

“However, we know that there will be lots of people in the Woking community and beyond who will have had contact with Sara who may not already have come forward, and we would encourage them to do so.

Surrey Police are also searching for her uncle Faisal Malik, 28 (Surrey Police)

“Any information is better than no information - although you might think it’s insignificant, it might be vital to the investigation and in helping us to bring justice for Sara.”

Sara Sharif’s uncle, Imran Sharif, was being held in custody for questioning in Pakistan on Wednesday, according to Sky News.

He claimed he has not seen his brother Urfan and has denied having any knowledge of where he or his family are.

A person leaves flowers outside the home Sara was found dead on 10 August (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

According to Jhelum police, Mr Sharif claimed Sara fell down the stairs of the family home and broke her neck.

He is alleged to have told officers: “Beinash was home with the children. Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. Beinash panicked and phoned Urfan.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting Operation Unison or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.