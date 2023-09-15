Sara Sharif’s father among three charged with murdering 10-year-old

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged in the murder of the 10-year-old, Surrey Police said.

Sara was found dead in her family home in Woking on 10 August. A post-mortem examination revealed that she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Her father Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking, have been charged in the case.

The trio have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of the child. All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

All three flew to Pakistan a day before Sara was found dead at a home in Woking.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening at Gatwick Airport after they disembarked from an Emirates flight from Sialkot, in eastern Punjab province in Pakistan, via Dubai.

The police said at the time that they were being taken into custody for questioning and that Sara’s birth mother, Olga Sharif, was informed of their arrest.

“Our thoughts remain with her and those affected by Sara’s death at this very difficult time,” Surrey Police said after their arrest.

Five of Sara’s siblings, aged between one and 13 years old, also travelled to Pakistan on 9 August with Mr Sharif, Ms Batool and Mr Malik.

They were found by police in Pakistan on Monday at the home of Mr Sharif’s father, and have since been taken into care.