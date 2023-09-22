For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



New images of Sara Sharif have been released by Surrey Police to assist their ongoing murder investigation.

The 10-year-old schoolgirl was discovered with “multiple and extensive” injuries at her home in Woking on 10 August.

Her father, stepmother and uncle have all been charged with her murder and appeared at the Old Bailey earlier this week, with a trial provisionally scheduled for next autumn.

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help “build a picture of her life” prior to her death.

“The photos present Sara in the way we believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death, and we are hoping that these images will prompt more people to come forward with information about her and her family,” the police said.

Posters and leaflets in both English and Urdu have been displayed in and around Woking train station and taxi ranks around the town.

Det Supt Mark Chapman said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate.

“I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.”

