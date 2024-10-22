Sara Sharif suffered a ‘constellation’ of injuries (Surrey Police/PA) ( PA Media )

The trial of three family members accused of murdering schoolgirl Sara Sharif is set to resume on Wednesday, with neighbours who allegedly heard the 10-year-old “screaming” to give evidence.

Jurors have been told of a “campaign of abuse” against Sara, which left her with over 70 injuries and 25 different fractures, include a broken bone in her neck.

She was discovered dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, after her father Urfan Sharif contacted Surrey Police from Pakistan on 10 August last year to say he had “beat her up too much”

Previously, the prosecution told the Old Bailey that she had had suffered “probable human bite marks”, a burn from a domestic iron and scalding from hot water.

Traces of the schoolgirl’s blood were discovered on the kitchen floor, a vacuum cleaner and a cricket bat following a police search of the family home along with “homemade hoods” used to restrain her, the jury heard.

Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, have all denied her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.