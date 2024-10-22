Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

As it happenedended1729619111

Sara Sharif trial - live: Case to resume on Wednesday with neighbours set to give evidence

Jurors have heard that neighbours had heard screaming and shouting from the 10-year-old’s home

Holly Evans
Tuesday 22 October 2024 18:45
Sara Sharif suffered a ‘constellation’ of injuries (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara Sharif suffered a ‘constellation’ of injuries (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)

The trial of three family members accused of murdering schoolgirl Sara Sharif is set to resume on Wednesday, with neighbours who allegedly heard the 10-year-old “screaming” to give evidence.

Jurors have been told of a “campaign of abuse” against Sara, which left her with over 70 injuries and 25 different fractures, include a broken bone in her neck.

She was discovered dead in a bunkbed at the family home in Woking, after her father Urfan Sharif contacted Surrey Police from Pakistan on 10 August last year to say he had “beat her up too much”

Previously, the prosecution told the Old Bailey that she had had suffered “probable human bite marks”, a burn from a domestic iron and scalding from hot water.

Traces of the schoolgirl’s blood were discovered on the kitchen floor, a vacuum cleaner and a cricket bat following a police search of the family home along with “homemade hoods” used to restrain her, the jury heard.

Sharif, 42, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 29, have all denied her murder and causing or allowing the death of a child between 16 December 2022 and 9 August 2023.

1729617754

Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to our live coverage of the trial into the murder of Sara Sharif, which will resume on Wednesday with neighbours set to give evidence.

We’ll bring you all the latest updates

Holly Evans22 October 2024 18:22
1729619111

ICYMI: Sara Sharif had suffered multiple fractures across 25 locations on her body

Sara Sharif suffered 25 unexplained fractures in multiple locations across her body, as well as an “extremely rare” neck injury that a radiologist had never seen before in a child, a court has heard.

A skeletal scan had revealed ten fractures to her spine, as well as ones to her right clavicle, left and right scapular, to her spine and ribs, elbow and hands.

Professor Owen Arthurs, who conducted an examination of the 10-year-old’s body, concluded that these had been most likely caused by “multiple episodes of blunt force trauma inflicted over several weeks”.

Read the full article here:

Sara Sharif suffered multiple fractures across 25 locations on her body, court told

A radiologist told jurors that he had ‘never seen’ a hyoid bone fracture in a child before

Holly Evans22 October 2024 18:45

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in