Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sara Sharif: Stepmother of girl found dead at home ‘willing to co-operate with authorities’

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan and his partner Beinash Batool have released a video statement from Pakistan

Sam Rkaina
Wednesday 06 September 2023 09:16
<p>Sara Sharif’s father Urfan and his partner Beinash Batool have released a video statement </p>

Sara Sharif’s father Urfan and his partner Beinash Batool have released a video statement

(Sky News)

The stepmother of a 10 year-old girl found dead at a home in Surrey has released a video statement from Pakistan.

Sara’s body was found at home in Woking on August 10 and a post-mortem examination later found she had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

She was living with her father Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool when she died.

More follows on this breaking news story....

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in