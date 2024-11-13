Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sara Sharif’s father ‘takes full responsibility’ for her death in dramatic admission

Holly Evans
Wednesday 13 November 2024 11:11 GMT
Sara was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August (Surrey Police/PA)
Sara was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August (Surrey Police/PA) (PA Media)

Sara Sharif’s father has told jurors he “takes full responsibility” for the death of his 10-year-old daughter.

In a dramatic admission at the Old Bailey, the taxi driver said “I accept every single thing” while his wife, Beinash Batool, sobbed in the dock.

Previously, Sharif had sought to blame Batool for killing his daughter, who was found dead at the family home in Woking, Surrey, last August with a catalogue of injuries.

The schoolgirl suffered dozens of serious wounds including human bite marks and iron burns, as well as multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury, jurors have heard.

Sharif, Batool, and Sara’s uncle Faisal Malik, 29, formerly of Hammond Road, Woking, deny Sara’s murder and causing or allowing her death.

