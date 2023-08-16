For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people known to a young girl who was found dead at her home in Surrey booked one-way flights out of the country before her body was discovered, it has been claimed.

Sara Sharif, 10, was found alone at around 2.50am last Thursday morning when police arrived at an address in Horsell village near Woking .

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation and have said they want to speak to three people in connection with Sara’s death but they believe they have left the country.

Sara Sharif’s body was found at a property in Woking, Surrey (Sara Sharif )

A travel agent in the town has now told the BBC that he was contacted on 8 August by someone who knew the girl, wanting tickets to Pakistan for three adults and five children.

There is no formal extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK.

This means that if a person was charged with a crime in the UK but went to Pakistan, there is no obligation by authorities in Islamabad to return them.

Sara’s mother Olga Sharif said she did not have custody of her daughter and learned of her death from a phone call with officers.

“My life will never be the same again,” she told The Sun . “Sara should be with me right now. She was too young. Sara was an amazing child,”

Mrs Sharif added that she had only seen Sara and her 13-year-old son, Sara’s brother, two times in four years after losing a custody battle in 2019.

Locals left flowers outside a property in Horsell, Surrey, where the 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Surrey Police previously said it believed the three people they wished to speak to left the country last Wednesday, one day before the child was discovered at the house.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the three identified people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking.

“Detectives have confirmed that no other people were present at the address when they attended in the early hours of Thursday morning. The three people they would like to speak to were known to the victim.”