The brother of a man wanted in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter told police she “fell down the stairs”, according to reports.

Sara Sharif’s uncle, Imran Sharif, is currently being held in custody for questioning in Pakistan, according to Sky News.

He claims that he has not seen his brother Urfan and has denied having any knowledge of where he or his family are.

Sara’s body was discovered at her home in Woking, Surrey, after police were called on 10 August from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif.

Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his 28-year-old brother Faisal Malik are wanted for questioning over Sara’s death.

The day before Sara’s body was discovered, police believe they travelled to Islamabad with five children aged between one and 13.

While Sara’s exact cause of death remains unknown, Surrey Police said that a post-mortem examination found “multiple and extensive injuries” which were “likely to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time”.

It is believed that Mr Sharif briefly returned to his family home in Jhelum, Punjab, and is wanted for questioning by Pakistani authorities.

His brother Imran is said to have told police: "I found out what happened to Sara through the international media.

Urfan Sharif and his partner Beinash Batool are wanted for questioning (Surrey Police)

"My parents told me Urfan briefly came home very upset. He kept saying ‘they’ are going to take his children away from him.”

"They," an officer said, referred to British authorities.

According to Jhelum police, Urfan’s brother has claimed that Sara fell down the stairs of the family home and broke her neck.

He is alleged to have told officers: "Beinash was home with the children. Sara fell down the stairs and broke her neck. Beinash panicked and phoned Urfan."

She was found dead at her family home on Hammond Road in Woking (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Mr Sharif’s parents are said to be distressed by the news, with his father’s “heart condition” worsening from the “stress”, Sky News reports.

Surrey Police are continuing to appeal for information on Sara’s whereabouts and would like to speak to anyone who knew the family.

A statement from the force said: "No piece of information is insignificant, so if you can help, please contact us.

"If you would like to stay anonymous, you can report information to Crimestoppers."