Tribute to ‘beautiful’ schoolgirl, 16, killed in motorway crash in West Yorkshire

Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old schoolgirl killed in a crash in West Yorkshire.

Sarah Cain, from Hartlepool, died in hospital on Saturday after suffering serious injuries in the crash near Ferrybridge on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Ms Cain’s family have paid tribute to their “beautiful” daughter.

In a statement released by the police force, the family said: “We as a family are devastated by the death of our beautiful Sarah. She is and always will be irreplaceable.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the crash while two others remain in hospital following the incident on the A1(M), the force said.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at 12.30pm on Thursday, after reports of a pile-up on the southbound carriageway near junction 41.

According to the police, a Citroen C5 collided with a Kia Niro on lane two of the motorway.

The two vehicles then entered the first lane, when the Kia, which Sarah was in, collided with a Subaru Outback towing a caravan.

The teenager had significant head injuries and was taken to hospital, but died yesterday.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said three people were taken to Leeds General Infirmary, and a further three were treated at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

DS Adam Firth said: “ A number of investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a young teenage girl now losing her life.

“Her family continue to be supported by specially trained officers, and we also continue to appeal for information.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision is asked to come forward and speak to the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 01924 293047 or call 101 and quote 13240470845.