Killer police officer Wayne Couzens due in court over two more flashing offences

Wayne Couzens, a police officer who killed Sarah Everard, is to appear in court to face two new charges of indecent exposure.

William Janes
Friday 02 September 2022 02:45
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens will appear in court charged with two further flashing offences (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens will appear in court charged with two further flashing offences.

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The 49-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face two new charges of indecent exposure following a referral of evidence from the Met Police.

Wayne Couzens appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

The alleged incidents are said to have happened in June 2015 in the Dover area of Kent, and November 2020 in the Deal area of the county, according to Scotland Yard.

Couzens has already appeared in court charged with four other incidents of alleged indecent exposure said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, before Ms Everard’s death.

Those charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents allegedly took place on four occasions in Swanley – between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

