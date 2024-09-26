For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Metropolitan Police officers have been accused of accessing files on Sarah Everard without a proper policing purpose just days after she was abducted.

The 33-year-old was kidnapped, raped and murdered by then-serving firearms officer Wayne Couzens who used his warrant card to get her into his car as she walked home in March 2021.

Five serving officers – police constable Myles McHugh, police constable Clare Tett, detective constable Tyrone Ward, detective sergeant Robert Butters and sergeant Mark Harper – will now face a hearing after an audit was carried out by the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Wayne Couzens is serving a whole life sentence for the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard in 2021 ( PA Media )

It is alleged each of the seven individuals accessed a police system relating to Ms Everard’s case between March 5 and 15 2021, some on multiple occasions, and that this was not undertaken in the course of their duties.

The audit looked at who had accessed files relating to Ms Everard’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation, and whether those who had accessed the files did so with a proper policing purpose.

They will answer allegations concerning breaches of confidentiality, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct.

Trainee detective constable Hannah Rebbeck and inspector Akinwale Ajose-Adeogun, who have resigned from their roles since the investigation, will also face the same hearing.

Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy apologised to the Everard family for any added distress ( PA Archive )

The Met said it would not be making any comment prior to or while proceedings were taking place, but added the allegations were serious enough to justify dismissal.

Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard’s family. We have kept them updated throughout the investigation and have apologised to them for the added distress this has caused.

“All Met officers and staff should have no doubt of the rules around accessing files and they know there must be a legitimate policing purpose to do so.

“As well as mandatory training on this issue, they are regularly reminded of our policies when logging into IT systems.

“It is right this was subject to an investigation. It will now be for the hearing panel to look at all of the evidence and decide whether conduct matters are proven for any of these individuals.”

All of the serving officers under investigation have been placed on restricted duties.

Ms Everard’s family described her as a “shining example” ( PA Media )

Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June 2021 before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail. He is currently serving a whole-life sentence.

The horrifying crime shocked the nation and led to a widespread outpouring of grief, thrusting issues of police corruption and violence against women and girls into the spotlight.

After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable.”

The statement added: “She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour. She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives.”

Police chiefs called Ms Everard’s death “one the darkest days in police history” as a shocking report uncovered the scale of failures in recruiting the monster, and eight missed chances to stop him in his tracks.

The hearing will take place from October 28 to November 15 at Palestra House in central London.