The Metropolitan Police is investigating allegations of sex offences and domestic abuse against serving officers and staff in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder.

Britain’s largest force said it had launched an “urgent” review of current cases, looking at past conduct, supporting victims and ensuring investigations are “absolutely thorough”.

“The detailed examination will include a thorough check of the vetting history of any individual against whom allegations have been made,” a spokesperson said.

While announcing the review, Scotland Yard admitted that some accused officers have been permitted to remain in service following abuse allegations.

A statement said there would be a sample of “cases from the last ten years of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse allegations where those accused remain in the Met”, adding: “This will check appropriate management measures, including vetting reviews, have been taken.”