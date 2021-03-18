Sarah Everard disappeared while walking from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, to her home in nearby Brixton on 3 March.

Just over a week later, police confirmed a Metropolitan Police officer had been charged with her kidnap and murder, after her remains were found in woodland in Kent.

Here is what we know about Sarah Everard and the events surrounding her disappearance.

Who is Sarah Everard?

Sarah Everard was a 33-year-old who lived in Brixton, south London, but was originally from York.

She is said to have graduated from St Cuthbert’s Society at Durham University in 2008 before moving to London and working as a marketing executive.

Read more:

Ms Everard was last seen wearing a green rain jacket, navy trousers with a white diamond pattern and turquoise and orange trainers. She was also thought to have been wearing green earphones and a white beanie hat.

A CCTV image of Sarah Everard captured the night she disappeared (Metropolitan Police)

Who are her family, boyfriend and friends?

Ms Everard is believed to have had a 15-minute phone call with her boyfriend Josh Lowth before she disappeared.

Her father, Jeremy, who is a professor of electronics at the University of York, and mother, Sue, are understood to have travelled from their home in York to London to help in the search alongside her brother, James, and sister, Katie.

Her family said her disappearance was completely out of character.

Rose Woollard, who met Ms Everard while studying at Durham University, described her friend as “beautiful, thoughtful and incredibly kind” and said she was looking forward to a starting a new job.

Sarah Everard disappeared on 3 March while walking home to Brixton from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London (PA)

Ms Woollard told the BBC: “She has always been an exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her.

“It was only recently that she was telling me the good news about her new role as a senior marketing account manager, which she was excited to start.”

What happened to her?

Ms Everard vanished while walking home from a friend’s in south London on 3 March.

She is thought to have walked through Clapham Common towards her house in Brixton, a journey which should have taken about 50 minutes.

She was last seen on a doorbell camera walking along the A205 Poynders Road towards Tulse Hill at about 9.30pm on the night she went missing.

London’s Metropolitan Police raised the alarm on 6 March after Ms Everard failed to get in touch with friends and family, and released a CCTV image of her.

Shortly before midnight on 9 March, police announced a serving Metropolitan Police officer had been arrested at a property in Kent in connection with Ms Everard’s disappearance. At this point, no further details were given about the man or why he had been arrested.

Police said a woman had also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police search a house on Freemen’s Way in Deal, Kent (Getty Images)

Police officers at the Great Chart Golf & Leisure Country Club in Ashford, Kent, on 11 March (REUTERS)

On 10 March, detectives were photographed searching a house in Deal, Kent, and woodland near Ashford.

Later that day, police revealed the detained police officer, 48-year-old Wayne Couzens, had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap on 9 March and had been further arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

Police said he was a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, the unit responsible for guarding the Westminster estate including Downing Street and the Palace of Westminster, as well as foreign embassies in London.

Wayne Couzens, 48, was a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command unit (SWNS)

That evening, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced officers searching woodland in Ashford had discovered what appeared to be human remains.

On 12 March, police confirmed the body discovered was that of Ms Everard.

What is the latest in the investigation?

Mr Couzens was charged with the kidnap and murder of Ms Everard on 12 March.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 March, where it emerged Ms Everard’s body was found inside a large builder’s bag.

Mr Couzens then appeared at the Old Bailey on 16 March via video link from Belmarsh top security jail in south London.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was remanded into custody with a provisional trial date set for 25 October.

Police said the woman arrested in connection with the investigation, aged in her 30s, had been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in April.

An inquest into Ms Everard’s death was opened and adjourned in Maidstone, Kent, on 18 March pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Ms Everard’s parents, brother and sister were present in court.

Police are awaiting the outcome of a second post-mortem examination to establish Ms Everard’s cause of death after an initial post-mortem was inconclusive.

Ms Everard’s body has been released to her family to allow her funeral to take place.

Additional reporting by agencies