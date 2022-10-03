Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Sarah Everard’s killer faces court on flashing charges

Wayne Couzens appeared by video link at the Old Bailey.

Emily Pennink
Monday 03 October 2022 10:06
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared via video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared via video link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey but was not asked to enter pleas to charges of flashing amid the ongoing industrial action by barristers.

The 49-year-old is accused of two counts of indecent exposure pre-dating Ms Everard’s kidnap, rape and murder.

In June 2015, he allegedly drove pantless through Dover in Kent.

And in November 2020, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from jail before Mrs Justice May who also joined the hearing remotely.

The defendant, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name at the brief hearing.

Couzens’ barrister was not present and the defendant was instead represented by a solicitor.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward formally asked for custody time limits to be extended in the case.

Mrs Justice May agreed there was “good and sufficient reason” to do so although she noted that in this case it was “neither here nor there”.

Ms Ledward also confirmed that no provisional trial date had been fixed.

The case was adjourned until November 1 when legal argument is due to take place.

The former armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has already pleaded not guilty to four separate counts of indecent exposure.

Those charges relate to other alleged incidents at a fast food restaurant in Kent last year – on January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

Last March, while a serving Metropolitan Police officer, Couzens snatched 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard as she walked home in south London.

Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is serving a whole-life sentence at HMP Frankland in Durham for her killing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in