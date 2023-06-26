Jump to content

Frantic search for missing woman Sarah Henshaw as man arrested in murder probe

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody

Matt Mathers
Monday 26 June 2023 10:06
<p>Sarah Henshaw was last seen five days ago </p>

Sarah Henshaw was last seen five days ago

(Derbyshire Constabulary)

A murder investigation has been launched by police searching for a woman who disappeared from her home in Derbyshire nearly a week ago.

Sarah Henshaw was last seen at her home on Norman Street, Ilkeston at around 9pm on 20 June. She has not been seen since.

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in custody.

Ms Henshaw last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps

(Derbyshire Police)

Ms Henshaw, 31,  is described as white, of medium build with long, dark and straight hair which she wears in a bun.

Her disappearance was described as “very out of character” and Derbyshire Constabulary had information suggesting she “may be seriously hurt or deceased”.

She was last seen wearing a black lightweight coat, a khaki green top, blue skinny jeans, and black flat pumps.

She also has a tattoo on her right foot.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it wanted to speak to anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of a blue Ford Transit van in the early hours of Wednesday, 21 June around the area of J29 of the M1 and the A617 Chesterfield.

Maria Pleace, detective inspector, said: “We have information in relation to Sarah’s disappearance that has led us to believe that she may be seriously hurt or deceased.

“Sarah’s disappearance is very out of character and finding her is our number one priority at this time.

“I would like to appeal to the public for CCTV and dashcam footage as stated or any other information that may be of use to our investigation."

Anyone who has any information about Ms Henshaw is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 444 of 23 June.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

