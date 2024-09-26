Convicted killer admits murdering woman then dumping dismembered body parts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A convicted killer has admitted murdering a woman whose remains were found in south London earlier this year.

Body parts belonging to 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington on April 2. She was last seen alive in Sutton, south-west London, on the evening of March 8.

At the Old Bailey on Thursday, Steven Sansom, 45, pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Mayhew and perverting the course of justice by dismembering her body, disposing of it in various locations, and then cleaning up the crime scene between March 7 and April 3 this year.

Police tape at the scene where body parts were found ( PA Wire )

Sansom, of Burnell Road, Sutton, south-west London, appeared by video-link from HMP Belmarsh wearing glasses, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey T-shirt, and loudly proclaimed his guilty pleas.

He denied three counts of possessing indecent images of children, which judge Mark Lucraft KC said would lie on file. Sansom was previously convicted in 1999 of the murder of a cab driver.

Court artist sketch by of Steve Samson appearing video link at Old Bailey ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

Gemma Watts, 49, of Featherbed Lane in New Addington, is also charged with murdering Ms Mayhew and perverting the course of justice. She was not asked to enter pleas when she appeared at the same hearing from HMP Bronzefield.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene after a dog walker saw his animal had uncovered a human bone. Arms, legs and a head were then found nearby and identified by DNA.