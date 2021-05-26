Two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the shooting of activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham on Sunday.

The force said officers based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Their investigation led them to an address in Peckham where three more males - an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old - were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

A fifth man, aged 25, was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police later on Tuesday following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham.

They were all subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

The Met said searches continue at two residential addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.

More follows...