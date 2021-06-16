Sasha Johnson shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder
Mother-of-two remains in critical condition in hospital following incident in south London
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of civil rights activist Sasha Johnson.
Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder at a residential address in Kent in the early hours of Wednesday.
He was taken to a police station where he remains in custody.
Ms Johnson, 27, was shot in Consort Road, Peckham, south London, in the early hours of 23 May.
The mother-of-two, a Black Lives Matter activist, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Four other men currently remain on bail until a date in late June.
Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation.