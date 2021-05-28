Police have charged a man in connection with the attempted murder of activist Sasha Johnson.

The 27-year-old remains critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head at a party in Peckham, south London, in the early hours of Sunday.

Five males were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, before four of them were on Friday released on bail until a date in late June.

The fifth male, 18-year-old Cameron Deriggs, from Lewisham, south London, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 and providing the reference 1172/23MAY.