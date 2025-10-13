Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Human bones found washed up on popular Devon beach

A forensic archaeologist is on the scene to determine the age of the remains

Bryony Gooch
Monday 13 October 2025 12:42 BST
Police attended Saunton Sands, a popular surfing destination, after the discovery of human bones
Police attended Saunton Sands, a popular surfing destination, after the discovery of human bones (Getty/iStock)

Human bones have been found on a popular beach in Devon, leading to a police investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the scene at 2.50pm on Saturday after the set of human bones was discovered at Saunton Sands beach, an area popular for longboard surfing.

A forensic archaeologist has been enlisted to analyse the remains and determine the age of the deceased person. A police cordon and officers remain at the scene as the items are being recovered and enquiries are being carried out.

A police statement read: “Officers were called at 2.50pm on Saturday 11 October following the discovery of human bones at Saunton Sands beach.

“A scene guard remains in place while the items are recovered.

“These will be examined by a forensic archaeologist to determine their age.

“Police enquiries are ongoing.”

Saunton Sands beach is on the North Devon coast, near the village of Braunton.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in