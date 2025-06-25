Police issue warning over ‘blasters’ used to send scam texts to nearby phones

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have issued a warning over portable phone masts, which can fire off scam text messages that appear genuine to any mobile phones that are nearby.

The SMS Blaster is the latest device being used by criminals to commit fraud, according to the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU).

The equipment acts as an illegitimate phone mast to send messages. It works by tricking mobile phones into moving away from legitimate networks by appearing to have a stronger signal.

The offender is then able to sent fraudulent SMS messages to any phones that are near the device. The texts are designed to look like trustworthy messages from genuine organisations, such as government bodies.

Victims are encouraged to clink on links in the messages, which would take them to a malicious site, where their personal details can be harvested.

The DCPCU have arrested seven people and seized seven SMS blasters, according to UK Finance.

Paul Curtis, Detective Chief Inspector of the DCPCU, said: “Criminals are sophisticated and will continuously make attempts to bypass fraud prevention measures designed to protect consumers. They’ll make every attempt to steal personal and financial information, so it’s important that customers are alert to potential threats of fraud, particularly text messages.

“It’s important to stay alert to potential fraudulent messages, looking for personal and financial information. If consumers think they’ve been scammed, it’s important to contact their bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud.”

An Ofcom spokesperson described how scammers can cause “huge distress and financial harm” to their victims. They added: “Criminals are becoming more sophisticated, and a coordinated approach from a range of bodies is the only solution to bring fraudsters to justice and keep people safe.”

People can report suspicious text messages by forwarding them to 7726, or by using the report function within their messaging app. People should also contact their bank immediately if they have fallen victim to fraud, and report the incident to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.