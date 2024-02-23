For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who killed a cat in a blender has been found guilty of murdering a man as he walked home from a night out in Oxford.

Scarlet Blake, 26,killed Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, in July 2021, a jury at Oxford Crown Court found on Friday. His body was found in the River Cherwell at Parsons Pleasure having drowned after receiving a blow to the back of his head and being strangled.

Mr Martin Carreno’s death came four months after Blake, who is transgender, live-streamed the killing and dissection of a cat. She admitted dissecting the animal, removing the fur and skin and placing it in a blender but blamed her former partner.

The trial heard Blake had an “extreme interest in death and in harm” and killed the family pet after watching a Netflix documentary called Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer. In the programme a man, Luka Magnotta, kills kittens before filming a murder.

Prosecutors alleged the cat killing was relevant to the murder trial as it showed Blake has a “disturbing interest in what it would be like to harm a living creature”.

Jurors also saw videos of the defendant and her partner engaging in consensual strangulation with ligatures.

Mr Martin Carreno, a BMW worker, had been on a night out with work colleagues in Oxford city centre before he died.

CCTV shows Blake – wearing a heavy-duty coat, face mask and carrying a backpack – walking around the city centre before approaching Mr Martin Carreno, who was sat down.

After a short while, they went together to Parsons Pleasure, where it was alleged Blake killed him.

Blake had said Mr Martin Carreno was alive when she left him there to walk home.

The defendant told jurors she had falsely confessed to murdering Mr Martin Carreno because Miss Bell, who lives in the US, had wanted her to kill a person after the cat incident.

Referring to the alleged confession, Blake told the jury she had seen news reports of the body being found and created a fictitious story.

“I told Ashlynn that I killed that person, I made up the details in a dramatic way,” she said.

“I told her I used a garotte that I made to try and remove the person’s head but it was more difficult than I would have imagined and then I dumped the body in the river which is what they are now pulling out.”

