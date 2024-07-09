Support truly

This is the first picture of a schoolgirl who died after a stabbing as her parents appeared in court charged with her murder.

Scarlett Vickers, 14, died on Friday night in Darlington after suffering a single stab wound, a court heard.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Geneva Road shortly after 11pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Constabulary said.

Simon Vickers and Sarah Hall – both of Geneva Road in Darlington – have been charged with Ms Vickers’ murder. They both appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said they were called to an address on Geneva Road in Darlington on Friday night ( Google Maps )

No pleas were entered and Vickers and Hall were remanded into custody to next appear at Teesside Crown Court on August 5.

In a tribute posted to its website, Haughton Academy in Darlington said Ms Vickers was a “lovely girl and important member” of the school community.

The statement continued: “She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite.

“A very friendly girl with a great sense of humour, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

“Staff and pupils at Haughton Academy and the Education Village Academy Trust are extremely saddened by the news and we would like to pass on our thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The trust is working hard to support pupils and staff through this very difficult time.”

Haughton Academy said students and parents can bring flowers to the school to lay at a memorial space on its main site.

The school said: “This is a very difficult time for us all but we know we can get through it by coming together as a strong community and by remembering Scarlett in our own ways.”