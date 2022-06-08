Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’
Three teenagers arrested after armed police swoop
Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.
Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.
Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.
One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.
West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.
A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.
The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".
Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.
The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.