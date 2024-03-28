Middlesborough primary school put ‘on lockdown’ as armed police descend on estate
Several police vans and armed officers were seen rushing to an estate in County Durham on Thursday morning
A primary school was forced into lockdown as armed police rushed to an estate in County Durham with riot vans and sniffer dogs.
Several police vans, as well as armed officers, were seen on an estate in Portrack, Stockton-on-Tees, and entered a home there.
Nearby Tilery Primary School issued an alert to parents, saying: “Due to an ongoing police incident on the Portrack estate, if your child is coming to school, can you please take them to the main hall.”
Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk
One witness told Teesside Live: “Armed police everywhere St Anne’s Terrace. School on full lock down taking all the kids to the main hall no parents allowed in to the school grounds”.
A Durham Police spokesperson told The Independent: “Police are currently carrying out a series of warrants in the Stockton area as part of an ongoing operation.
“Armed and unarmed officers from Durham Constabulary and Cleveland Police are involved in the activity as well as specialist search officers and dog section.
“A cordon remains in place at these addresses. We will issue further information on this activity as soon as possible.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.