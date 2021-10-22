An eleven-year-old schoolgirl has been “seriously injured” after being hit by a car in a suspected drink driving incident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the crash in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham at around 3pm on Thursday.

Police said that a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The young girl was treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Two men, who were driving the two cars involved in the crash, were also treated by medics before being taken to hospital.

Images, reportedly from the scene, show a black car which looks as if it has veered into the wrong side of the road. The front side of the car is severely damaged and has collided into an oncoming white Hyundai.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that they had been called to reported of a collision involving two cars and a pedestrian at 3:05pm.

A spokeperson for the service said: “We sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the scene.

“On arrival we discovered a girl, who was the pedestrian, who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

“Following treatment on scene, she was transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance.

“The Critical Care Paramedic from the Air Ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said on Thursday: “We are currently at Reddicap Heath Road, Sutton Coldfield, after a girl was hit by a car at 3pm.

“The 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to be serious.

“A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is currently under arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.”