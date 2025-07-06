Man charged in murder investigation after scientist fatally injured on Dundee street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 20-year-old man has been charged after police launched a murder investigation into the death of a scientist who was found seriously injured on a street in Dundee.

Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, had been found in the city’s South Road at around 4:25pm on Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite treatment from paramedics, the mother who lived in the area was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force confirmed a 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death.

“A post-mortem has taken place and her death is now being treated as murder,” the force said on Sunday.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts are with Dr Gomo’s family.

open image in gallery Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, had been found in the city’s South Road at around 4:25pm on Saturday. ( Google Maps )

Det Supt Sharp added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.

“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

Ms Machonesa said she and Dr Gomo went their separate ways after their studies.

Dr Gomo was an environmental and water resources scientist and her specialisms included water resources management, environmental sustainability, and policy.

open image in gallery Dr Gomo was an environmental and water resources scientist and her specialisms included water resources management, environmental sustainability, and policy. ( Police Scotland/PA Wire )

According to social media, she was employed by Scottish Water in water resources planning.

She was awarded a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee, where her doctorate looked at the links between the environment and policy making in the Zambezi river basin, particularly in Malawi.

After her death, Dr Gomo’s high school and university friend paid tribute her “brilliance in the classroom” which “was only matched by her emotional intelligence”.

Angela Machonesa, who studied with her at Chinhoyi High School and the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe, said in a social media post: “She was the kind of person you’d go to when you needed clarity, not just of mind, but of heart. She listened. She cared. She uplifted.

“No wonder she went on to earn her PhD. It was only natural. Her path was written in the stars long ago. To serve. To lead. To heal. And she was doing just that.

“But now, that dream, our Fortune’s dream, has been violently, senselessly, stolen from us all.

She added: “A child will now grow up without the love and presence of a mother. A family will mourn a daughter who once lit up their home with hope and promise.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man arrested is to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

He said he is “acutely aware of content circulating on social media” and urged members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.

They can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.