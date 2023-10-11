Nicholas Rossi arrested in connection with alleged rape in Essex

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fugitive due to be extradited from Scotland to the US has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape in Essex.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with reports of an alleged rape which took place in Chelmsford in 2017, according to the BBC.

Following a lengthy extradition hearing earlier this year, an order was signed last week to have Rossi sent back to the US to face alleged rape charges in Utah.

Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating a non-recent allegation of rape in Chelmsford, which was made to us in April 2022, have arrested a 36-year-old a man.

“After liaising with the appropriate authorities, Essex Police officers arrested the man on suspicion of rape this morning.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”