Three boys charged after nursery gazebo and stadium stand set on fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three boys have been charged in connection with a fire at a stadium and a nursery in East Ayrshire.

Police launched an investigation after part of a stand at Kilmarnock Rugby Club in the town’s Queen’s Drive was set on fire at about 1.25am on January 25.

A few days later, a gazebo at a nursery in Jeffrey Street was also set alight at about 1.20am on February 3.

No injuries were reported, but three boys, one aged 12 and two aged 14, have been charged in connection with both “wilful fire-raising incidents”.

A reporter has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal, officers confirmed.

Inspector Iain Farmer, of Kilmarnock Police Station, said: “Fortunately no-one was injured in either incident but this was reckless behaviour where facilities at the heart of our communities were targeted.

“The outcome could have been much worse but it is bad enough that damage was caused at a cost to these businesses.

“This type of conduct will not be tolerated and we will always work to find those responsible and not let them get away with such dangerous conduct.

“We are working with partners to reduce instances of this kind of behaviour but we also need the support of parents, carers and guardians.

“Given the time that these fires were started, I would urge all to be aware of where their children are, particularly in the middle of the night when they should not be out and about but safe and secure.”