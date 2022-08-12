Jump to content
Man remanded on murder charge over shootings which left one dead and wife hurt

Finlay MacDonald, 39, appeared in court on Friday over a series of incidents in north-west Scotland earlier in the week.

Pa Scotland Reporters
Friday 12 August 2022 15:12
Police carrying out investigations at the scene of one of the incidents (John Linton/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with murder and the attempted murder of his wife and two other people following a series of firearm incidents in north-west Scotland.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross.

John MacKinnon, 47, died in the incidents (Police Scotland/PA)
Three others were taken to hospital following the incidents, including a man, 63, who was in a “critical” condition on Thursday, and a 32-year-old woman, named locally as Rowena MacDonald, whose injuries have been described as “serious”.

A 63-year-old woman was taken to Broadford Hospital, Skye, and released after treatment.

Finlay MacDonald, the younger woman’s husband, faced one charge of murder and three charges of attempted murder when he appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea.

The 39-year-old was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

