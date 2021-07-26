A man has been found guilty of the murder of a teenage girl who said he sexually abused her for several years.

Bernadette Walker, 17, referred to Scott Walker, 51 as her father, although he was not her biological father.

She was last seen on July 18 2020, when Mr Walker picked her up from his parents’ house in Peterborough.

Despite police searches, her body has still not been found.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Bernadette told her mother, 38-year-old Sarah Walker, that her ex-partner had been sexually abusing her last year on July 16, two days before she went missing.

Ms Walker was not married to the defendant but had changed her last name by deed poll.

Ms Walker did not believe her daughter’s allegations, however, and prosecutors said that Mr walker killed her to “prevent her pursuing her allegations of sexual abuse any further”.

Mr Walker said that Bernadette ran away from his car when he stopped the vehicle, but jurors rejected his account.

He also denied Bernadette’s allegations of sexual abuse.

Ms Walker reported Bernadette as missing to police in the early hours of July 21.

Lisa Wilding QC, prosecuting, said that Scott Walker formed an “unholy alliance” with Bernadette’s mother, his ex-partner Sarah Walker, to cover up the girl’s death, sending messages from Bernadette’s phone to give the impression she was still alive.

Ms Walker admitted two counts of perverting the course of justice by sending messages from Bernadette’s phone after she disappeared and by providing false information to the police relating to her disappearance.

However, she denied two counts of perverting the course of justice “knowing or believing” Bernadette to be dead, and jurors are continuing to deliberate on these.

Mr Walker told the court that Sarah Walker had feared the involvement of social services over the allegations against him.

Scott Walker was also found guilty of two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Wilding said that Scott Walker’s phone, “which was usually in regular use”, was off between 11.23am and 12.54pm on July 18.

“The prosecution say that in that hour and a half he killed Bea,” she said.

Ms Wilding said that when Scott Walker’s phone reconnected to the network at 12.54pm the first call he made was to Sarah Walker, which lasted for more than nine minutes.

“The only sensible conclusion that can be drawn from that telephone call is that Scott Walker told his wife that he had killed Bernadette and needed her help, immediately, to cover up Bea’s disappearance and death, and to buy them both time to work out what should happen next,” said Ms Wilding.

“The story they concocted in that call, and which both relied on from that moment on, even until now, was that Scott had stopped the car on the short drive home to confront Bea about her allegations, that Bea jumped out of the car when he pulled over and that she ran off.

“Then, that Scott tried and failed to run after her and so returned home without her.

“From that moment on, Scott and Sarah Walker - Bea’s own mother and father - were joined, the prosecution say, in an unholy alliance, designed and intended to mislead, to divert and to pervert the inevitable investigation into the disappearance and ultimately the death of Bea Walker.”

At the time of Bernadette’s disappearance, Scott and Sarah Walker were living at the same address but Sarah Walker was in a relationship with another man.

Scott Walker said in evidence that he considered the possibility that Bernadette’s allegations and disappearance may have been a “plan” to get him “out of the house”.

Sarah Walker did not give evidence.

A sentencing date has been set for September 10.

Additional reporting by Press Association