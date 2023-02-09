Jump to content

Man remanded on abduction charge after disappearance of 11-year-old

Andrew Miller, 53, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Lucinda Cameron
Thursday 09 February 2023 15:56
The man appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after last being seen.

Andrew Miller was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, from the Borders, also faced a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 under a section covering threatening or abusive behaviour.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

