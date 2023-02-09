Man remanded on abduction charge after disappearance of 11-year-old

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after last being seen.

Andrew Miller was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, from the Borders, also faced a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 under a section covering threatening or abusive behaviour.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.