Nicholas Rossi appeals against attempt to extradite him to the US

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man is appealing against an attempt by the Scottish Government to extradite him to the United States.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, has lodged an appeal against the extradition order with the High Court, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) confirmed.

Scottish ministers signed an order last month giving permission for him to be extradited to the US to face charges there, following a lengthy extradition case in the Scottish courts.

The SCTS said a report has been requested and is expected within four weeks.

Rossi initially came to the attention of the authorities after he became ill with Covid-19 and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in December 2021.

Despite a sheriff ruling that he is Nicholas Rossi, he claims he is a victim of mistaken identity and is an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight.