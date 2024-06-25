Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mother’s ring containing her son’s ashes snatched at seaside resort

Two men snatched the mother’s handbag as she walked by beach huts in Seaford, East Sussex

Barney Davis
Tuesday 25 June 2024 13:11
The ‘extremely sentimental’ ring was stolen in Seaford, Sussex
The ‘extremely sentimental’ ring was stolen in Seaford, Sussex (Sussex Police)

Police are appealing for help in returning a stolen ring that contains the ashes of the victim’s dead son.

The mother, in her thirties, said she was attacked from behind in the seaside town of Seaford, East Sussex, by two thieves on bikes.

They snatched a handbag from off her shoulder containing the “extremely sentimental” ring at 10.15pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating after the woman said she was walking alone near the beach huts at the junction with Connaught Road.

Her shoulder was also injured and the pair fled the scene, cycling east towards Newhaven.

The suspects are described by police as being two white males, around 18 years of age, wearing dark hoodies and tracksuits.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information/relevant video footage that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial number 1425 of 22/06.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in