Mother’s ring containing her son’s ashes snatched at seaside resort
Two men snatched the mother’s handbag as she walked by beach huts in Seaford, East Sussex
Police are appealing for help in returning a stolen ring that contains the ashes of the victim’s dead son.
The mother, in her thirties, said she was attacked from behind in the seaside town of Seaford, East Sussex, by two thieves on bikes.
They snatched a handbag from off her shoulder containing the “extremely sentimental” ring at 10.15pm on Saturday.
Police are investigating after the woman said she was walking alone near the beach huts at the junction with Connaught Road.
Her shoulder was also injured and the pair fled the scene, cycling east towards Newhaven.
The suspects are described by police as being two white males, around 18 years of age, wearing dark hoodies and tracksuits.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information/relevant video footage that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial number 1425 of 22/06.